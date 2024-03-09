Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Datadog in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $121.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,986,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,500.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 884,723 shares of company stock worth $111,010,885. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

