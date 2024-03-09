Zacks Research Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 470,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $10,360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $6,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

