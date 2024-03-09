ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

