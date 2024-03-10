11,447 Shares in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stoneridge by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 861,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.85 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.22 million, a PE ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

