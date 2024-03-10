14,730 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

