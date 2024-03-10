3,449 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,434,000 after buying an additional 243,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SouthState by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

