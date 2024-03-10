350,000 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

