5,680 Shares in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $558.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.82. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). IRadimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $42,184.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,249 shares of company stock valued at $889,453. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

