7,111 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Ashland Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.