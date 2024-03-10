81,285 Shares in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.20% of Spectral AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

MDAI stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. Spectral AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Spectral AI Profile

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

