9,340 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $45.45 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

