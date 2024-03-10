ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of ACCO Brands worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 110.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,187,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 622,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 471,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

