ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 912,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,485,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 629,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.