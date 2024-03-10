Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.85% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 293,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

