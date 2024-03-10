Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 1,449 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of WestRock worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,378,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $45.98.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

