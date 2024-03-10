Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 208,100 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Verona Pharma worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 2,502.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

