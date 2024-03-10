Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 49,100 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Robert Half worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.