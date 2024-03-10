Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 50,000 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.20% of Endava worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

