Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.63% of Ivanhoe Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after buying an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after buying an additional 4,772,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 281,445 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 990,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 285,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

