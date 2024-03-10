Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 375,000 Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.74% of Apogee Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,261,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,371,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APGE stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on APGE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

