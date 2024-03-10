Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys Shares of 375,000 Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.74% of Apogee Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,261,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,371,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
APGE stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
