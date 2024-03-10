Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

