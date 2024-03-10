Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $76.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

