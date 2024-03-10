Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HII opened at $293.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

