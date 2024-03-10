Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in MarketAxess by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $215.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.58. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

