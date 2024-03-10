Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.80% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

