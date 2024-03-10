Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $10.06 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,160 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.27% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 314.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after buying an additional 837,755 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.