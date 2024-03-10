Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $6.49 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,150 shares of company stock worth $19,910,506 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $420.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

