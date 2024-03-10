Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 200,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Tapestry worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

