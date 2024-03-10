Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $181.22 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

