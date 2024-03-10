Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $9.58 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.37 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.41 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.