Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Manchester United worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 74.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,684 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Manchester United by 57.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 426,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 37.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 21.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

