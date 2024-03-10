Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 119.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Vaxcyte worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $595,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 79.6% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $20,035,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,860 shares of company stock worth $8,571,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.91. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

