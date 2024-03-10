Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $8.90 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Globant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,966,000 after buying an additional 140,398 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 131,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Price Performance
NYSE GLOB opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
