Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.51% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.5 %

GVA opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GVA

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.