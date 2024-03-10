Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,366,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,534,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CEMEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CEMEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CEMEX stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

