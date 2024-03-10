Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Exact Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 711,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,540,000 after purchasing an additional 239,520 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,992 shares of company stock worth $4,236,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

