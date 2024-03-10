Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.27% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.