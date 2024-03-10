Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 17,400 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of CarMax worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in CarMax by 654.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CarMax Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KMX opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

