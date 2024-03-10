Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 330,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.74 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

