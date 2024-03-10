Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 50,400 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

