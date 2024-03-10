Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

