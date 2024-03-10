Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.37%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

