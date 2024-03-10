Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of FMC worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 14.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 544.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 88,768 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 909.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 120.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 128,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Shares of FMC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

