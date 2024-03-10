Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,132 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Mattel worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 136,250.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

