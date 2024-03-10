Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Middleby worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,467 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $156.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

