Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 47,971 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,971 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.