Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 600 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Etsy worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $116.15.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

