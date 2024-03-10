Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after buying an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

