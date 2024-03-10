Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $8.44 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $83.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

