Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Allegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $76,640,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,142,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,684,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 0.8 %

Allegion stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

